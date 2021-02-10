City of Brookings shares results from COVID-19 survey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The results are in for a COVID-19 survey by the City of Brookings. The goal was to learn more about people’s experiences with the pandemic.

People living in Brookings had just over a month to complete the survey.

Now city officials are learning about the public’s concerns regarding COVID-19 and how they are receiving information about the virus.

“There’s a majority of people who responded to this survey that still have concerns about COVID, at least 60%+ are either extreme or moderately still concerned about COVID, if you add those individuals that are still a little concerned, that jumps it up to close to 89% who provided responses to the survey,” Brookings city manager, Paul Briseno said.

The city received over 1,800 surveys back from community members.

“We got some great results and information that we will share with our community partners, but more importantly utilize the information to make sure we are making good decisions about how we communicate the COVID information,” Briseno said.

“It was a great opportunity for us to learn about how people engage within the community and specifically how they get information, so now we have a better idea of how people learn about things that are going on in the city,” City of Brookings COVID-19 Communications and Design Specialist, Kristina Lankow said.

Lankow says the survey also shows some people are looking for information regarding vaccines and mental health resources.

“We are going to connect with our health system and United Way to distribute additional information,” Lankow said.

Results that will benefit the Brookings community.

“We will make sure to utilize that information to make our residents are aware of the opportunities to make healthy decisions,” Briseno said.

To read the full results of the survey, click here.