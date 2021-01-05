City of Brookings seeking community input through COVID-19 survey

A KELOLAND community wants to know more about its residents’ experiences with COVID-19.

The City of Brookings sent out a survey at the end of December and there’s still time for people to fill it out.

“We, the City, have been trying to provide resources for people, but we want to know if we’re providing what our community needs. So the survey, the point is to hear from you and to make sure if there’s a resource we’re missing or something we could help you with this gives you the chance to be able to let us know,” City of Brookings COVID-19 Communications and Design Specialist Kristina Lankow said.

The survey comes with a variety of questions including: “Have you experienced mental health concerns related to COVID-19?” and “Are you receiving all the information you need on COVID-19 and ways to slow the spread?”

The data will be reviewed by a city team, and will be shared with several community partners.

“We can look at trends and those kinds of things across the nation, but to get the data right here will help us to know, ‘Hey, do we have a resource available to people and they’re just not aware of it?’ So we can help promote that out. Is there a gap? Are people needing a resource that we’re not aware of that we can fill that need?” Brookings Area United Way Executive Director Heidi Gullickson said.

The deadline to complete the survey is January 15th.

“We just want our community to know that we’re here for you and we really want to hear from you,” Lankow said.

Surveys were sent to all Brookings households in the 57006 zip code, but they can also be filled out online.

Participants will be entered to win one of several $10 Hy-Vee gift cards.