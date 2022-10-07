BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — State rivals SDSU and USD face off Saturday on the gridiron, and Jackrabbit fans are getting excited.

Businesses in Brookings are preparing for the surge of yellow, blue and red customers coming in for the rivalry game at SDSU.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It’s all day long until the game starts, no doubt and then once the game’s over they flock back downtown as well,” Fergen said.

“It’s huge. Every home football game brings a ton of business into town for restaurants, hotels, gas, shopping, everything,” Keith Goehing, customer, said.

Nick’s Hamburger Shop Owner Todd Fergen says he is ready to serve the many fans throughout the weekend.

“This is exactly what we strive for and SDSU plays a big part in coming through for the downtown community,” Fergen said.

It’s not just the local businesses and the town that is excited.. students here at SDSU are also getting hyped for the game.

“I mean it’s Coyote season here in Brookings!” said Nick Grote, a sophomore.

“We’ve been waiting for this game for a long time,” said Carter Gust, a sophomore.

Throughout the Student Union Center students are repping their Jackrabbit colors, ready to cheer the SDSU football team to victory.

“I think it’s going to be a great crowd, great crowd, great student support,” said Josh Hofman, senior.

“There’s going to be a lot of blue and yellow and the stadium is going to be really loud, going to be supporting the team,” said Calvin Rasmussen, a sophomore.

“It’s a home game, it’s a redemption game, I really think we are going to win this time,” said Emma Von Hagel, junior.

The game will take place Saturday in Brookings at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at 2 pm.