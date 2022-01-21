City of Brookings launches ‘Thanks a Latte Perks for Healthcare Workers’ campaign

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings needs your help to thank local health care workers.

As part of the “Thanks a Latte” event, people can fill out inspirational cards and thank you notes that will be delivered to health care workers.

Each card will contain a packet of coffee and espresso.

The campaign will run for about three weeks.

You can stop by the Brookings City County Government Center to fill out a “Thanks a Latte” card. The city will announce more participating locations soon.

Crews will deliver the notes and coffee around Valentines Day.

For more information, click here.