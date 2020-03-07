City of Brookings crews working to keep storm inlets clear of snow, ice, and debris

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Some KELOLAND communities saw more than their share of snow. And now with the warmer weather, it’s melting.

Piles of snow sit across many parts of Brookings. On warm days like today, all of that melting snow needs somewhere to go.

“In the City of Brookings, groundwater, surface water, has always been an issue, we are trying to be more proactive, not only within the public infrastructure but also helping local residents understand what they can do to help themselves, their neighbors, their neighborhoods, and the community of Brookings,” city manager, Paul Briseno said.

Paul Briseno is the city manager, he says for the past two weeks crews have been out making sure storm water inlets are cleared.

“A lot of times sticks and leaves will block that drainage way but at the same time with the snow melt, sometimes there’s a lot of larger chunks of ice or snow that clog some of those inlets,” Briseno said.

Briseno also encourages homeowners to contact the city if they see an area that needs cleaning. And there are other ways you can help out.

“If they have an inlet right next to their house and they see that there is sticks or something clogging it, I encourage them to maybe chip away at it if they feel inclined,” Briseno said.

Briseno also asks homeowners to clean their gutters, put together downspouts, and make sure water is flowing away from their foundations.