BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Brookings announced on Monday the promotion of Pete Bolzer to fire chief for the Brookings Fire Department.

Bolzer joined the Brookings Fire Department as a deputy chief in 1999. Bolzer previously worked with the State of South Dakota as deputy state fire marshal.

The previous fire chief, Darrel Hartmann retired in April 2021, two weeks after being arrested for DUI.