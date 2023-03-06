BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Brandon is taking a step forward with a planned community wellness center.

This morning, city officials signed with Mammoth Construction in Sioux Falls to build the 200-thousand-square-foot indoor facility.

Those behind the project say a full community focus is a goal for the wellness center.

“This is not a sports building, this is a community center for Brandon. And that’s the beauty of what we are doing is that there are multiple sports that can be done there are multiple meeting rooms and it can just keep expanding from that,” Project Manager Mike Bergst said.

Bergst says the wellness center will especially be useful in the wintertime.