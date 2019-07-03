City of Brandon implementing stricter firework laws

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) There’s a new city ordinance calling for more strict regulations on fireworks in Brandon, South Dakota.

Last year, the city of Brandon was making noise in celebration of the fourth of July, but this year, folks will have to find safer places to do it.

This new ordinance is largely due in part to the dangers that fireworks can bring.

“A lot of citizen complaints were lodged, indicating that things got out of control, and a lot of people were concerned about the safety, and the debris left, and the noise, and how it affected people with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder,” Brandon Police Chief Joe Weir said.

This means you can no longer fire off any bigger pyrotechnics in town.

“Items prohibited are artillery shells, firecrackers, M-80’s, bottle rockets; things that emit a loud noise or project,” Weir said.

Smaller, more quiet ones such as sparklers, snakes, snaps and smoke bombs are allowed.

“They can do it on their own land but not on public property, public streets, sidewalks and generally public ground,” Weir said.

But the bigger ones can be fired from outside city limits.

“So you can go out on county roads, gravel roads, things like that,” Owner of Brandon Fireworks TJ Cameron said.

Owner of Brandon Fireworks TJ Cameron encourages those who do want to make some extra noise to also take some extra precaution.

“I think it’s always a great idea to have a large bucket of water or five-gallon pail nearby. I mean, frankly, fireworks are 80 to 90-percent paper, and it’s shooting fire out of paper so inevitably sometimes that creates a fire,” Cameron said.

“I just encourage everyone to be safe and know that sparklers, even themselves, burn somewhere between 12-hundred and 2-thousand degrees. Make sure you have water in the area so you can extinguish those items when they’re spent and discard them safely into the water so they can be instantly cooled off,” Weir said.

For more information on the new rules, click here.