SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is calling on local artists to bring beauty and art to a place you might not expect.

These painted storm drain inlets are not just pretty, they share an important message.

“We just want the art to somehow kind of point to maybe an issue with storm water, or just storm water in general, we’ve had some creative kids lately that have actually done a good job of kind of mimicking the environment, the urban environment that we are in on or highlighting wildlife and impacts of storm water on wildlife,” said Colin Chatterton, environmental analyst.

Each year, the city has artists paint 6 to 7 storm drains, bringing new art to downtown.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for the city to have these out there because they are kind of hidden, gems I guess or little Easter eggs around downtown that we have that you can look around and just see art,” said Kellen Boice, executive director of the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

“It really shows that we do have a community that cares and we have an artistic community that cares and wants to help share their talents with us and help us educate everyone else that’s either walking downtown or walking near a park,” said Chatterton.

Sharing an important message through creative designs.

“If we can get people more in tune with the Big Sioux River and the tributaries to it around here and help them understand that there are issues,” said Chatterton. “Everyone can play their part in water quality so this is just a good way to promote that.”

Artists have until May 6th to submit their art proposals to the city for consideration.

They hope to have all of the storm drain inlets painted during the first week of June.