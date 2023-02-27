SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bulldozers were scheduled to begin demolition today on a 10,000-square-foot mansion in Sioux Falls. But last week, the city agreed to give a federal judge more time to rule on the homeowners’ request to delay the teardown. Vic and Natayliya Strizheus say this west-side mansion is their dream home.

They started building it ten years ago, however, after two years of construction it halted when Vic’s business lost a major client. The house sat empty and unsecured, attracting wildlife and vandals and causing neighbors to complain about the eye-sore and overgrown vegetation. In 2018 it was still deemed an “unsafe structure.”

However, today the outside is finished and looks much different. Despite a court ruling, later confirmed by the South Dakota Supreme court, allowing the city to demolish it, the owners hired a new contractor and kept construction going. During 2021 and 2022, the city sent building inspectors to the home. The mansion passed 12 building inspections for things like the roof and plumbing. Owner Vic Strizheus gave us a tour of what needs to be done inside. He says the home is complete except for interior finishings, like flooring, paint, and millwork.

City lawyers say over the years, the city tried many times to accommodate Vic Strizheus and work through the situation. Although it has the backing of a state supreme court ruling, and a duty to enforce rules, the city has some things to consider. It will cost the city $85,000 to demolish the home, and the city almost certainly faces a lawsuit if it tears it down. The Strizheus’s Lawyer confirmed last week that they would seek damages.

“In the event the city does move forward and bulldoze the home, we would have irreparable harm and considerable damages,” said Attorney Jeana Goosmann.

During Friday’s court hearing, after being pressed by the city’s lawyer, Vic Strizheus admitted he owes the IRS $600,000. The internet marketing executive told the judge he is making payments to settle the back taxes.

The city agreed to the Judge’s request to wait 28 days before beginning demolition. Judge Roberto Lange urged both sides to consider mediation to find a solution both can agree on.

If the home is demolished, the Strizheuses will still own the land. A realtor testified that if the home is finished, it would be valued at around $4 million. According to the contractor, Ben Harvey, because of a rise in material costs, the price tag to build the home today would be 6 to 8 million dollars.