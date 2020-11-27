City leaders to hold COVID-19 update Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Monday, November 30, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken will lead a COVID-19 press conference to address community response, current case counts, and community mitigation efforts.

TenHaken will be joined by Public Health Director Jill Franken, Sanford Vice President Medical Officer Dr. Mike Wilde, and Avera Medical Group Vice President, Dr. David Basel.

You can watch the press conference live on KELOLAND.com and our KELOLAND News app. The ceremony gets underway at 1:30 p.m. Monday, November 30.

As of Wednesday, Lincoln and Minnehaha counties were reporting 4,591 active cases, 188 hospitalizations, and 216 deaths.

