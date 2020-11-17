City leaders to hold COVID-19 update at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls will be resuming its weekly coronavirus news conferences starting Tuesday.

Tuesday’s news conference will be at 10:30 a.m. at the Law Enforcement Center. As of Monday, Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties were reporting more than 5,000 active coronavirus cases, 220 hospitalizations and 179 deaths.

Starting Monday, the city will hold weekly news conferences on the COVID-19 response on Mondays at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the livestream of the news conference on KELOLAND.com.