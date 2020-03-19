COVID-19 briefing: City facilities will close until March 30, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is holding a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to provide updates on the COVID-19 response.

Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken attend as well as a member from the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

TenHaken said the magnitude of business operations have really struck him. He’s thankful that businesses are heading the social responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19.

He says city facilities will close at noon today and remain close to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. There are a few facilities that will remain open. City staff will continue to work, but practice social distancing. TenHaken says impacted facilities will post contact information on all the doors.

Citation services offer over the phone and online services, so TenHaken says to use those.

If there is a public meeting scheduled to take place, all of those meetings will take place at Carnegie Hall. The mayor says Sioux Area Metro is still operating and he doesn’t intend to shutdown transit.

TenHaken says the city has protocols in place for the homeless population in Sioux Falls. He says those that display symptoms and are being tested are being quarantined in a different facility.

Jill Franken said there’s a nationwide shortage of supplies that run tests for COVID-19. She goes on to say there is not a timeframe when these supplies will be restocked in South Dakota. She also says if you have symptoms to contact your primary healthcare providers.

Franken says to stay home if you are ill. She said the only way to prevent the spread is through self-isolation, good hygiene and

Mike Milstead with the Sheriff’s Department says they have been working closely with the health department. Milstead says many deputies have been trained and upgraded to emergency medical technicians.

He says deputies are helping schools get supplies to students and some of the Sheriff’s Department’s duties have change and will continue to change due to COVID-19. Milstead says the public finger printing service has been suspended. The state crime lab is not processing fingerprints now either.

Milstead said the 24/7 program is changing because the Sheriff’s Department will not require people to take a breathalyzer twice a day, but they are taking different measures.

Warden Mike Mattson for the Minnehaha County Jail is also present. He says the jail lobby is still open. He asks that if you are sick to conduct business over the phone. Mattson says they are also doing remote visits over the internet. Visitation is still happening as well, he says, but they are limiting that to 10 total people in the lobby.

He says AA and NA are currently suspended.

Judge Robin Hellmann says she is limiting people who can come into the courthouse. She says people who have been in contact with someone who have been in contact or live with someone who have been out of the country, people who are symptomatic, people who are quarantined and people under the age of 10.

She says to call the courthouse if you were to have a hearing but are under one of these categories.

The Sioux Falls Police Department daily briefing will start at its usual 10:30 a.m., spokesman Sam Clemens said.

On Wednesday night, Mayor Paul TenHaken said the One Sioux Falls fund, which can help people and small businesses in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner and McCook counties, has surpassed $1 million. You can submit an application for assistance at the Helpline Center’s website.

TenHaken is also urging businesses in Sioux Falls to follow CDC and President Trump guidelines of no gatherings larger than 10 people.

You can watch this week’s daily city briefings in videos below.

March 18 briefing.

March 17 briefing.

March 16 briefing.