City leaders hold spring flooding outlook briefing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Spring flooding is already on the minds of city and county officials.

Officials are advising people that had flooding last year to start preparing now. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken says they’ve learned a lot from last year’s flooding.

“How our sandbagging operations went, what happened at our EOC, and so we had that experience not too far in the distant past where we can look back and really proud of how we responded last year and I think our response this year should we have to employ it should be good as well,” TenHaken said.

TenHaken adds that it has been a dry last few weeks, which is good weather to help thaw out the ground.

KELOLAND News will have more coverage from Friday’s briefing on-air and online. You can see the full briefing in the video below.