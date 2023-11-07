SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re a Sioux Falls swimmer, there are some meetings you’ll want to know about.

The city wants your help designing new aquatics facilities to replace the aging outdoor pools at Kuehn and Frank Olson Parks.

Swimming is one of the most popular activities in the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation system.

A preference for indoor facilities at Kuehn and Frank Olson parks is just some of the feedback the city gathered from the public last year.

“The community is really looking for a mix of both recreational swimming opportunities, playing, diving, whatever, but also fitness water like lap swimming and fitness programs within aquatics. They want to see that mix of both recreation and fitness water,” Sioux Falls park planning and projects manager Mike Patten said.

Now the city is moving onto the next step of shaping the future of the parks.

You are invited to give input on the specific elements you’d like see in these future facilities.

“Swimming is always on the top of mind of our residents and knowing that we have these two huge projects to replace major pools in our system, we want to make sure we engage the community in the design of them because ultimately, it’s the city’s pool, it’s the residents’ pool,” Patten said.

The Kuehn Park meeting is Tuesday, November 7th, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Prairie West Branch Library.

If you miss it, you can use a link online to give feedback once the meeting is over.

The Frank Olson meetings are 6:30-8:30 Wednesday night and 7:00-8:30 PM Thursday at The Social.

There will also be a link to give online feedback on that project later this week.