City holds Neighborhood Summit

A number of different topics were covered- including neighborhood watches, National Night Out, crime reporting and code enforcement.

Diane deKoeyer, neighborhood planner with the City of Sioux Falls, explains that the city both organized and hosted the summit. While we were there today we met Mitchell Ohnstad of Sioux Falls. We asked him what brought him there.

“I’m here to learn a lot more about what I can do for my neighborhood, and how we can improve life for myself and all my neighbors, really,” Mitchell Ohnstad said.

At the summit we also met Nancy Tapken, who is a part of the Terrace Park Neighborhood Association.