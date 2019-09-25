City holds community conversation about opioids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Addiction can have a devastating impact on families and communities. That’s why the City of Sioux Falls is hosting a conversation about addiction and mental health.

Whether it’s a family member, friend, or neighbor, there’s likely someone in your life that has been affected by addiction or mental illness.

That’s why the Sioux Falls Public Health Department is bringing people together to talk about the opioid epidemic.

“This is just an excellent way for us to start this conversation, but it certainly doesn’t end here, we expect that we will help facilitate much more conversation,” public health director, Jill Franken said.

During Wednesday’s forum, author and journalist Sam Quinones says the opioid epidemic has morphed into an addiction epidemic.

“When we try to attack just one drug, it ends up being very counterproductive, rather viewing this as an addiction epidemic that also involves issues regarding mental health and behavioral health,” journalist, author, Sam Quinones said.

It’s an effort that needs the whole community to be involved.

“I think everybody needs to understand they have a role in all this and it’s when all those forces and talents get channeled, that the problem becomes manageable.”

Making this just a step towards ending the stigma and bringing the community together.

“How do we start forming some ways to start creating some new and innovative solutions around making us a healthier community,” Franken said.