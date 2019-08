SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants to hear from you about how to make the city more pedestrian friendly.

The Planning and Development Services department will hold an open house on Tuesday to talk about the city’s Pedestrian Plan.

The meeting will be at Carnegie Town Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. People who attend will be the first to take a walkability survey.

You can also apply to participate on a pedestrian plan steering committee.