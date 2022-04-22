SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures starting to rise, a lot of us will be spending more time outside.

So the timing is perfect for Mayor Paul TenHaken to launch his third annual fitness challenge.

He is encouraging people of all ages to walk, bike, run or exercise 100 miles in 100 days.

The mayor was joined by other local celebrities, including the first gentleman who is encouraging people to start slowly.

“People ask me about it and I say don’t start off big. I mean don’t go I’m going to go run five miles a day, because you’ll never do it. You’ll run five miles the first day, you’ll collapse and you’ll never do it again,” Byron Noem, South Dakota First Gentleman said.

If you’d like to learn more about the challenge or print off a mileage tracker, click here.