City election still scheduled for April 14, voters encouraged to vote by mail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The upcoming City of Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls School Board election remains on scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 but voters are encouraged to vote by mail, the city clerk’s office announced.

According to the city clerk, some polling places will likely change because of COVID-19 concerns and replacement and back-up poll workers will be needed.

To vote by mail, voters need to find an absentee ballot application online and submit an application to the county auditor as soon as possible. Ballots will be mailed until Monday, March 30.

The city is also calling for people to apply to be election workers. You do not need previous poll worker experience. The city will need 250 election workers to manage 67 precincts at 54 locations. Positions available are Precinct Superintendents and Deputies. If you are able to serve as a poll worker on April 14, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 367-8080 or sfelections@siouxfalls.org (preferred) to sign up as a Superintendent or Deputy.

To make sure you are registered to vote, visit siouxfalls.org/election. You must be registered to vote by 5 p.m. on Monday, March 5.

Voters who don’t vote absentee by mail or absentee in-person will vote at their assigned precinct polling place on Election Day. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Always check your information on the Secretary of State’s Voter Information Portal for your registration status, polling location, and sample ballot.

For Lincoln County voters: Lincoln County Auditor, 104 North Main, Suite 110, Canton, SD 57013, 605‑764‑2581.

For Minnehaha County voters: Minnehaha County Auditor, 415 North Dakota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104, 605‑367‑4220.