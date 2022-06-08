SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of the feel-good stories to emerge from the storms over Memorial Day weekend continues to play out in Sioux Falls.

An equipment operator with the City of Sioux Falls made quite the discovery during last week’s cleanup in a neighborhood near Covell Lake.

“Right before they had grabbed the branch they had heard something kind of screech, started looking around and found two baby owls,” City of Sioux Falls Street Manager Dustin Hansen said.

They put their work on hold and called Game, Fish, & Parks for guidance.

“Game, Fish, and Parks said yep if you can get a hold of them and find the mother, try to get them back as close to the mother as possible,” Hansen said.

The operators were able to corral the young screech owls and reunite them with their mother in a nearby tree.

“Came back a couple days later, was able to look up in the tree and all three of them were up there and one of them looked down at me, so I was like okay they must be doing well,” Hansen said.

Hansen says the owls are currently nowhere to be found, though that’s not unusual.

“About the size where they were about ready to leave the nest so who knows, they may have left the nest or she may have taken them to a bigger tree,” Hansen said.

A stump is all that remains of the owls’ former home and it’s just a portion of the cleanup from the past month in Sioux Falls.

“Our crews were working 12-, 14-hour days so anytime you get a good story like this it kind of brightens the mood and lifts the whole spirit of the team so it ranks right up there may be in the top three for my career,” Hansen said.

Hansen says the storm cleanup continues, and that crews will eventually circle back to evaluate hanging branches, stumps, and sidewalk damage, among other projects.