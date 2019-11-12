City Councilors, media tour new parking ramp

by: KELOLAND News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a look inside of the new parking ramp in Downtown SIoux Falls that was originally planned to be a multi-use building.

The ramp was initially part of a project called The Village on the River. And included hotel rooms, event center space, restaurants and more. But the public-private partnership fell through.

Last Tuesday the City Council deferred a vote regarding the parking ramp. But it is back on the council’s agenda Tuesday.

Stay tuned to KELOLAND News for an in-depth look at the structure and what could come next.

