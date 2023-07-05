SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – While it is illegal to launch fireworks in Sioux Falls, that doesn’t stop it from happening every Fourth of July. Now, a city councilor believes there should be a change in how the City handles fireworks violations.

Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department said on Wednesday morning that 326 calls came in complaining about fireworks beginning on the first day of July, with just over half happening on the holiday.

“We did end up issuing five citations for fireworks, one written warning and then also 11 verbal warnings,” Siebenborn said.

Unless there’s no explosion and nothing goes into the air, like with a sparkler or snake, it’s illegal to set off a firework in the city.

“I have to go by the ordinance that’s in place, and we’re not able to enforce that,” said Pat Starr, who represents northeast Sioux Falls on the city council. “I mean, it’s very obvious if you drove around the community last night or for the last week since the fireworks stands opened.”

Starr says it’s time for change.

“I’m kind of torn between which direction do we go,” he said. “Do we make the penalty more severe, do we not warn, or do we look at something where, alright on the Fourth of July from four in the afternoon until 11 p.m. we can do something.”

Despite the law, people still illegally set off fireworks. Starr wants a conversation on the topic.

“When you’re blatantly breaking the law, either the law needs to be enforced or the law needs to be changed,” Starr said.

The fine for setting off fireworks in Sioux Falls is $107.50.