City councilor on parking ramp funding: ‘Hold your nose and cast the vote’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council is deferring a vote on an increase in funding for the Village on the River project to next week.

Several councilors say they weren’t given enough time by the City’s administration to digest all that goes into an additional $1.5 million to make the downtown structure a safe, standalone ramp.

Director of Finance Shawn Pritchett says the extra money is needed, in part, because there’s no longer a private developer attached to the project that was supposed to include hotel rooms, retail space and more.

Councilor Rick Kiley understands why there’s a request for extra money but doesn’t like the situation.

“It’s kind of one of those situations where you hold your nose and cast the vote. It’s necessary. It’s not wanted but it’s necessary,” Kiley said.

The resolution will be brought up again next Tuesday, November 12th.

