SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — During the Sioux Falls City Council’s informational meeting Tuesday afternoon, possible amendments for short- and long-term rentals were discussed.

Sioux Falls has seen a steady increase in rental properties over the last few years.

“We have a lot of great property managers in Sioux Falls. It’s a small amount. But the ones that aren’t doing a good job have really become a problem in our community. And that’s why we’re taking a look at what our enforcement options are,” City Council member Pat Starr said.

It is why council member Rich Merkouris is proposing certain amendments to the permit process.

“It’s already in the city ordinance that permits are required to be a landlord to rent in Sioux Falls; we’re just not functioning in that way in that we do not have an active permit system,” Merkouris said.

If passed, rental property owners will have to apply through the City starting January 1st.

“One item that we are proposing is that those who would come to have a permit for being a landlord, they’d be required to have two hours of education every year. We think it’s important that people have an understanding of what it means to be a landlord,” Merkouris said.

The goal of these amendments is to protect neighborhoods and tenant rights.

“We’ve got properties that maybe aren’t being as well cared for. We want to make sure we’ve got the appropriate expectations in place to make sure that we’re protecting neighborhoods, from bad actors,” Merkouris said.

The city council will vote on the measure November 7. The meeting will be open for the public to attend.