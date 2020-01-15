City council approves refugee resettlement, hear parks and rec master plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council also took up the question of giving consent to refugee resettlement. The vote was unanimous: 7-0 in favor of resettlement.

“This may be my favorite night in my entire term. The stories were absolutely amazing, and it really made me really proud to be an American, it was really humbling to hear some of the things that people have went through,” Councilor Greg Neitzert said.

“I am going to try to make this as welcoming, this community as welcoming as possible. And I support, and I will be voting yes on this resolution,” Councilor Rick Kiley said.

Public input featured different people voicing opinions on this resolution. The majority were in support of resettlement.

The Sioux Falls City Council also held an informative meeting to present a master plan for the city’s parks and recreation. We were able to see the presentation, and a few elements that caught our attention have to do with pools.

“The recommendations here are to replace Frank Olson pool and Kuehn pool in existing parks with updated facilities that meet current ADA and industry standards. So those pools would be replaced. Update the Terrace Park and Laurel Oaks pool site with a refreshed look. Replace McKennan wading pool with updated facilities that meet ADA requirements,” Leon Younger, President of PROS Consulting, said.

There will be a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the downtown library about the system plan for Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.