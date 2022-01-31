SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council has advanced an ordinance that could mean a $500 refund for certain people in the community.

A recipient would have to be at least 65 years old or disabled. There would be limitations for home value and income; those numbers could change depending on House Bill 1001 in the South Dakota state legislature. Councilors Pat Starr and Curt Soehl are the ordinance’s sponsors.

“It’s time we unveil the long-anticipated affordable home ownership for seniors and disabled people,” Soehl said. “This has been over a year in incubation that we’ve been working on this, and we’re finally ready.”

The refund would be capped at $500 annually.

“Through discussion, we feel it’s the best thing for the city to do at this time is to give those people that qualify up to $500 of their property tax back from the city,” Soehl said.

According to Soehl, this refund could impact more than 440 people.

“The property owner cannot be delinquent in their property tax for the preceding year, and city residents enrolled in the assessment freeze program is approximately 443,” Soehl said.

The council unanimously approved the ordinance’s first reading on Monday night.

“I love the concept, I think this is fabulous, it’s a move in the right direction,” councilor Christine Erickson said. “I’m also appreciative that there is a bill on the table to adjust those amounts.”

The second reading for this ordinance is set for February 15. Soehl said tonight that there will also be a resolution that appropriates the money for this refund.