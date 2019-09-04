City Council advances plan for downtown SF dog park

Downtown Sioux Falls has a lot: restaurants, live music, places to live, work and spend your free time. However, there’s one thing it doesn’t have, yet: a dog park. But that could be changing.

The dog park would be located at the intersection of West 10th St. and South 2nd Ave.- right across the street from Fawick Park, to the immediate east of the Great Outdoor Store. The project would be funded by Jennifer and Joe Kirby of Sioux Falls.

“We’ve learned a lot that dog parks are a great place for people to meet each other, and for people to get to know each other,” Jennifer Kirby said.

“Downtown is such an exciting place, it’s changed so much in the last few years, and that’s just going to continue as more and more people move downtown,” Joe Kirby said.

The city council unanimously approved advancing this project. Coming up next in this process are second readings next Tuesday.

“The dog park at fort sod will be a perfect location, and once again thank you Kirbys,” councilor Rick Kiley said.

“Our downtown’s unique because it’s busy,” Jennifer Kirby said. “We travel a lot to other communities and sometimes the downtowns are pretty quiet, outside of the working day, but Sioux Falls we’re just planning for the future as it gets more and more vibrant.”