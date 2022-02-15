SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council decided on Tuesday night to advance an ordinance that would give $2,000 to nearly all city employees. It’s described by the city as “employee retention incentive pay,” and the ordinance is sponsored by the mayor. Shawn Pritchett, director of finance with the City of Sioux Falls, addressed the aim of the ordinance.

“We want to address retention, and we also want to be able to attract good employees,” Pritchett said.

Councilor Greg Neitzert was one of the five councilors to vote in support of the ordinance at its first reading Tuesday night.

“I’m in a tough position because I don’t want to be perceived as I don’t care about the employees, and so if I vote against that piece, I certainly could be, and that would be unfortunate because that’s the last thing I believe,” Neitzert said.

Pat Starr was the only councilor who voted against the ordinance.

“I’ll bet there will be a lot of discussion about this proposal over the next couple of weeks until we do second reading,” Starr said. “Until then at least at this point, again I’m not convinced there’s an emergency here.”

Earlier today before the meeting, Mayor Paul TenHaken defended the proposal, which also addresses vacation time and minimum starting wage.

“This is an attempt for the city to remain competitive with the private market because we have 1300 employees that deliver our city services,” TenHaken said.

Two candidates for mayor running against him told KELOLAND News earlier Tuesday that the ordinance is political. The mayoral election is less than two months away on April 12.

“They’re campaign promises to city employees,” mayoral candidate Taneeza Islam said. “These things will not go into effect until the elections are concluded.”

“Without any evidence that it’s desperately needed, then politics so close to an election is the logical explanation,” mayoral candidate David Zokaites said.

The ordinance passed its first reading by a five to one vote. Its second reading is set for March 1.