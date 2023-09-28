SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is exchanging its transit partner from France for a new company based in New York.

Via or Via Transportation will take over management services for Sioux Metro Transit (SAM) in 2024, a city news release said today. The company was selected from a request for proposals process.

City and Via officials said in the news release that Via will provide innovation through technology and help the city provide a flexible, convenient and inclusive transit system.

No major changes are expected immediately in 2024, according to the release. More information is expected to be provided during a November city council informational meeting.

The contract with First Transit/Transdev, based in France but with offices in the U.S., expires on Dec. 31. The city pays $200,000 a year for the current contract, Sam Trebilcock of the city’s bicycle/pedestrian/vehicle transportation planning, said in a July 26 KELOLAND News story.

Trebilock said in the July news story that the city owns the SAM vehicles but the outside helps manage the system. Under the current management contract with Transdev, he said the city owns the vehicles while the management general manager handles employees and the day-to-day operations.