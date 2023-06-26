

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the state of South Dakota struggles with a child care shortage, the Sioux Falls child care collaborative is looking for solutions. Monday night, the group is sharing data collected over the past eight months on affordable childcare services in the city.

According to the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative Report, the cost of sending one child to a daycare center for a year has increased by more than $2,000 since 2021.

“It’s become crisis mode. You’ve got parents who are choosing not to enter the workforce. They’re choosing to stay home, you’ve got childcare providers who can’t hire enough people to take in the number of children who need care,” said Stacy Jones, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

A study that started in October aimed to look into the issue of affordability.

“I have an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old, and I was struggling to pay for childcare when my kids were babies and that has only gotten more challenging for our families to be able to do that. Our childcare providers are doing a tremendous job of trying to meet that need,” said Jones.

By sharing the data, the city’s childcare collaborative hopes to raise awareness and create change within the community.

In-home care affordability gap | Courtesy Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative

Cost of child care | Courtesy Sioux Falls Childcare collaborative

Childcare center affordability gap 2023 | Courtesy Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative

Childcare affordability Gap 2021 | Courtesy Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative

“That’s the first thing is let’s just be aware that this is a big deal. The second thing to understand is that it’s going to take all of us to cooperate together and figure out what the solutions are,” said Michelle Erpenbach, president of Sioux Falls Thrive.

Erpenbach says one of the solutions is professionalizing the childcare workforce.

“These are educators, they’re trained teachers and they are people that love and care for our children in their most formative years,” said Erpenbach.