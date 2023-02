Pothole near E13th Street and S Main Avenue | Jan. 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is asking people to report potholes through its app.

Crews say they completed 600 pothole reports in January.

With warmer temperatures will in the forecast, more snow will continue to melt, revealing even more potholes.

You can report a pothole on the Sioux Falls app or by calling 605-367-8002.