SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls homeless task force announced dates for its first two meetings in early August.

The homeless task force was created after the city passed a resolution on June 7 to study the issue and make policy recommendations to reduce homelessness over a 10-year period. The first meeting will be at 1 p.m. CT on Wednesday, August 3 at Carnegie Town Hall.

The second meeting will be on Monday, August 8 at 7 p.m. CT at Carnegie Town Hall.

City council member Rich Merkouris will be the chair of the task force, and other city council members Marshall Selberg and Curt Soehl will serve on the task force.

Other members include: Kari Benz, Mike Curtis, Michelle Erpenbach, Dustin Haber, Anny Libengood, Terry Liggins, Andy Patterson, Jesse Schmidt, Rebecca Wimmer and Kadyn Wittman.

The meetings will be recorded and available on the task force’s website.