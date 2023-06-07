SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Today the City announced some significant donations that could help transform the area known as “Falls Park West” into a year-round attraction.

This area in the heart of Downtown Sioux Falls could soon look a lot different.

The grassy field, just north of the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West will be transformed into Jacobson Plaza with an outdoor ice skating ribbon.

“We already know that our tourism base is growing, I think these projects will make us even more of a destination location,” said Mayor Paul Tenhaken.

The changes will go beyond ice skating.

The Lloyd and Jacobson families have now donated close to 2 million dollars to be used to add a dog park, a plaza, an inclusive playground and more.

‘We’ve been blessed to be able to do good things and we’ll continue to share our blessing,” said Garry Jacobson, donator.

T. Denny Sanford will also donate up to one and a half million to build the T. Denny Sanford Splash Pad at Jacobson Plaza.

“There’s a long, long history of Sioux Falls, entrepreneurs and philanthropists giving back to this community, whether it be land, whether it be financially. So that legacy is just continuing today,” Tenhaken said.

These donations are contingent on the City approving 3 million dollars for the Jacobson Plaza. If approved, the 16.5 million dollar project is expected to start construction later this year.

The River Greenway project involves replacing the 100-year-old low-head dam.

The Lloyd Family has also gifted 750 thousand dollars to build a plaza along the Big Sioux Riverfront.