City announces changes at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue intersection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are coming to one of Sioux Falls’ most busy intersections.

By the end of the day Friday, new traffic patterns will be finished at the intersection of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue. City Engineer Chad Huew said in a news release the new changes will drop the average delay per vehicle by “11 to 12 seconds for both the morning and afternoon peak traffic times.”

A new right turn lane has been added for eastbound traffic on 41st Street onto southbound Minnesota Avenue. There are now two left turn lanes for eastbound and westbound 41 Street turning on to Minnesota Avenue.

Drivers are urged to use caution and watch for construction equipment as the final improvements are finished.