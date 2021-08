RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The City and Rapid Transit System is again offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program for the 2021-22 school year.

Officials say this is the sixth consecutive school year students will be able to ride free through the RapidRide program.

The city is offering a free ride orientation period starting today through August 27 for parents to become familiar with routes and schedules. Registration is required for the free transportation program.

For more information, click here.