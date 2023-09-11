SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is asking people to join its Citizen Planning Academy.

City officials say Sioux Falls is expected to gain nearly 100-thousand new residents by 2040.

The size of Sioux Falls is also expected to grow from 78 square miles to 120 within that time frame.

That’s why the city wants residents to help with neighborhood planning.

There will be two classes for the Citizen Planning Academy.

One on Monday, October 2nd and the other on Thursday, October 19th.

Applications for the academy are due by September 29th.