Circle of Life: An addition to Mother’s Healing Garden

The Mother’s Healing Garden near Dell Rapids is a special spot to help people dealing with grief, and the garden has a new feature to continue that mission: a sculpture called the Circle of Life. Steve Bormes of Sioux Falls is the sculptor.

“When you look at it, you’ll see the organ pipes from a Christian church, they form a frame of a tepee for Lakota spiritualism,” Bormes said. “The barbed wire is a part of who we are in South Dakota, but also it represents the crowning of thorns, or the crown of thorns.”

“One of my main goals in building this garden was to make sure it was ecumenical, and for, and to encompass all people and all religions and faiths,” Carol Baum of Dell Rapids said.

Baum is one of the founders of this garden. Her son Jeremy died in 1999. She points out the moving pendulum in the Circle of Life.

“That is what I think really makes it, is the pendulum in the center,” Baum said. “And just that it’s floating, the whole sculpture’s floating on those stones.”

“When you look at the pendulum, it never stops,” Bormes said. “And so a lot of people find different meanings in the pendulum, and for me I’ll just let the, it be whatever they’d like it to be.”

Coming Sunday, there will be a remembrance ceremony for anyone who seeks solace at this garden.