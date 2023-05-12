SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta that was supposed to take on Saturday at Falls Park has been canceled.
Event organizers say they are canceling the event due to forecasted severe weather.
by: Mitch Klein
