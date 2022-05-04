SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A cultural celebration is making a return in Sioux Falls after being canceled the past two years due to COVID-19.

The Cinco De Mayo Falls Park Fiesta will take place this Saturday.

Organizers say the event is an important way to celebrate the diverse Latino cultures in the Sioux Falls community.

“Their cultures and traditions are very rich and colorful vibrant and our community is becoming more and more diverse so its a way for us all to appreciate the different fabric that these cultures add to our city,” Director and Educational coordinator April Ross said.

The Cinco de Mayo Fiesta runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. There will be live music, food trucks and other vendors.

New activities include a kite-flying contest and a chihuahua fashion show.