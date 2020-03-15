Churches encourage social distancing for services

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The latest number of positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota is nine. Amid the outbreak in South Dakota, churches are encouraging their congregations to practice social-distancing, even when it comes to worship.

Churches are utilizing online and streaming resources to allow people to safely worship at home.

The Crosswalk Community Church in Sioux Falls asked members to stay home and watch the online live streams of their services both last night and today.

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls sent out a statement releasing people from their obligation to go to Sunday mass. For those that chose to stay home, the mass at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph was broadcast on KELO-TV and posted on YouTube.

“I think it has caused a lot of anxiety and I’m sure in people’s minds and hearts and I guess that’s like in anything. That’s why people, I suppose, want to really look at their lives and also prayer lives too,” Father Charles Cimpl, pastor of the Holy Spirit Parish, said.

Cimpl says they had roughly half the number of attendees they usually have in their first three masses of the weekend.