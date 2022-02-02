BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brookings church is sending a message as legislation aimed at the transgender community moves through the South Dakota legislature.

A sign outside of Brookings United Church of Christ reads “Transgender Rights are Human Rights.”

The church’s pastor says the words support what the church stands for.

They’re also in response to a pair of bills in the legislature.

Pastor Mark Johnsen calls the proposals hurtful and considers them bullying.

On Monday, Senate Bill 46 passed the House.

It would ban transgender women or girls from playing in school sports that match their gender identity.

That bill is now headed to the Governor’s desk.

House Bill 1005, which would regulate the use of school bathrooms and lockers room, was approved by the House and is on its way to the Senate.