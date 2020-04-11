Church members purchase groceries for Rosebud Reservation families

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Members from three KELOLAND Lutheran congregations observed Good Friday today by going on a shopping spree to help their neighbors in need.

Members of Willow Creek, Benton and West Nidaros Lutheran, churches located in northern Minnehaha County, are turning a Good Friday grocery-shopping spree into a spiritual calling.

“Being good Good Friday, we preach that we should go out and help our neighbors and that’s exactly what we’re doing here is thinking about those less fortunate than we are that are running out of food and not having the supplies that they’re used to,” Willow Creek Lutheran Church member Beth Warne said.

Church volunteers checked their shopping lists before going into the stores.

“We have canned goods, peas, peaches and vegetables, we’ve got pastas, tomato sauces, soup,” Warne said.

The volunteers are purchasing groceries for families living in Horse Creek, a village on the Rosebud Reservation, where many people live meal-to-meal.

“It’s much-needed, there’s a lack of a food source down there. There’s a lot of people that don’t even have the right income to provide that food source,” Horse Creek Community Chairwoman Rachel Antoine said.

The volunteers are fanning-out to stores across Sioux Falls to ensure they don’t add to the scarcity of products already in high-demand during the pandemic.

“We are spending our dollars across the whole city and across all the stores. We don’t want to deplete anything here, either,” Warne said.

The shoppers hope to buy supplies to feed sixty families. An Easter gesture of generosity for a grateful community nourished by the hope of having more food on the table.

Every Thanksgiving, members of the three churches travel to the Rosebud Reservation to share a meal with the people of Horse Creek.

Because of COVID-19, the food they purchased Friday will be placed in storage for three-days before being distributed to the families.