SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month two Sioux Falls churches, Light to the World and Westminster Presbyterian, raised over $70,000 for people facing the war in Ukraine. Following their successful fundraiser, they are back again hosting another event this Saturday.

Right now, this building is empty but on Saturday at 11, this place is going to be filled with Ukrainian women cooking up dumplings.

Members of the Light to the World church have been cooking up a storm this past week for the upcoming fundraiser.

“Right now we are making a lot of Ukrainian food,” said Yakov Danilko “Jacob”, Administrator for Light to the World.

That includes more than 5,000 traditional Ukrainian dumplings along with other traditional dishes for everyone to try. Donations are welcome, all money raised will go to those affected by the war in Ukraine.

“Just for you guys. You can come bring some money, whatever you can, and help people who right now have very hard times in Ukraine,” Jacob said.

“That will help raise some funds, that will help the women and children in Ukraine, to provide food for them. As well as some refugees that are already arriving who need some assistance to get started,” said Val Putnam, Pastor and liaison for Westminster Presbyterian Church.

There will be more food than just dumplings, they have cooked up desserts, they have cooked up entree’s and all of it is going to help Ukraine.

The event takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian here in Sioux Falls. You can either eat at the church or take a to go box. For more information head click here.