PARMELEE, S.D. (KELO) — Fire crews in central South Dakota were busy over the weekend battling a fire at a church.

This photo, taken by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement, is of what’s left of Holy Innocents Church in Parmalee.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement is asking anyone with any information about Saturday’s fire to contact them on Facebook or by phone at (605) 747-5928.