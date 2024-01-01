SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Iowa men arrested for recent church burglaries. Last month, Lincoln County deputies were investigating burglaries at rural churches.

Last Thursday, law enforcement suspected that a church south of Canton was the target of another burglary. Two deputies were in the church when 2 men tried to break in the back door.

The deputies saw the men suddenly leave in a black pickup.

Another deputy later pulled the pickup over and found meth, burglary tools and other items of interest inside.

31-year-old Billy “Ty” Phillips, 27-year-old John Carr, and 19-year-old Darren Nicholson are charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, along with possession and ingestion of a controlled substance.

This isn’t the first time Nicholson has been in the news.

In June 2022, he was arrested and charged with second and third degree sexual assault.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says that during an investigation, deputies learned that Nicholson had sexual contact with a child since 2017.