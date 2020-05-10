Church bells ring in remembrance of Delmont tornado

DELMONT, S.D. (KELO) – Today is a day of remembrance for Delmont, South Dakota.

Five years ago, an EF-2 tornado left its destructive mark on the small town in southeastern South Dakota.

In recognition of that day which changed their town as they knew it, residents gathered as the town’s church bells rang at the exact time the tornado hit.

The Zion Lutheran Church was one of the buildings destroyed in the storm, but a new place of worship stands in its place.

“Used to seeing the church and how it was and that first picture or two was just gut-wrenching because you just couldn’t believe it. It was really solemn,” church chairman Terry Klumb said.

The original altar and baptismal font were saved from the rubble and are in the new church.