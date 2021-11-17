Chronic wasting disease found in Stanley County, GF&P says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chronic wasting disease, a fatal brain disease that affect deer, elk, and moose, has been confirmed in a new area in central South Dakota.



The disease was detected in an adult female mule deer in Stanley County. Stanley County is now considered in the CWD endemic area.

South Dakota has now confirmed CWD in 18 counties of western and central South Dakota. The GFP Commission recently modified carcass transportation and disposal regulations for the entire state that are effective beginning with the 2021 hunting seasons.

The goal of the new CWD regulations is to help reduce the artificial spread of the disease into new areas of South Dakota.