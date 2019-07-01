Christopher Bruce is back in court… and smiling

Smiling is something most people don’t do when being told the charges against them… but Christopher Bruce has a reputation of peculiar behavior in the courtroom.

And on the way to court.

Monday, the man accused of stalking Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken, saluted the camera as he made his way to his hearing.

Bruce entered the courtroom with a smile on his face and rolled his eyes when Judge Susan Sabers read him his rights. He’s charged with a class 6 felony.

If found guilty of stalking, he could face up to two years behind bars.

His current bond is set at $50,000 cash. Monday in court, his public defender tried to get it lowered.

She says it’s too much. She says Bruce did not directly threaten the mayor or city council members and his statements are taken out of context.

Including an email court papers say Bruce sent to the city council in November, saying the mayor’s family might find out that their son may be responsible for the deaths of citizens.

Public Defender Traci Smith says that comment was referring to Bruce’s concerns about the dangers of radiation from new 5G cell towers.

When the state’s attorney called Bruce a flight risk, Bruce chuckled into the microphone and shook his head.

But, after hearing from both sides the judge said quote, “At best, these facts are spooky as heck. ” She decided to leave the bond at $50,000 cash.

Sabers also said, if she gave Bruce the benefit of the doubt she would regret it if something bad happened.

Christopher Bruce was brought in after other inmates left, so if he had any more outbursts, he wouldn’t have an audience.