PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s starting to look like Christmas at the State Capitol.

On Friday morning, it took a whole group of people to get the Capitol Christmas Tree into the Rotunda.

Two lines of people grabbed a rope and pulled the spruce up the front steps and through the door.

Crews then used ropes to get the tree up right and level.

The 2019 lighting ceremony is set for Tuesday evening, November 26, before Thanksgiving.